Indicator name Required

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Hi everybody hope everything in fine i use to have two indicators but due to some issue in my laptop i have lost them...i only have pictures of both they are free and available online but i cant remember their name can any boby tell me which indicator are these name of indicators.
1st indicator which changes its color from green to pink and other is 2 dotted lines Renko