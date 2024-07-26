ChartScreenShot does not pick up OBJ_TEXT
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I then tried with OBJ_LABEL but this does not hold it's position at a specific price and time it's using pixel coordinates relative to a specified corner of the chart. So it hold the position relative to a corner as bars are printed. This is not what I want, but it is captured by ChartScreenShot which is what I want.
Here are the functions I am using: