why did my mql5 cloud agents changed from ready to failed? any MOD please help!

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HI

Im in the middle of optimization, using the first one with fatest ping, then i think maybe i lost connection once during my sleep, and the first connection changed to failed then it had to use the second fastest connection

and when i tried to tick off use mql5 cloud network and tick back on again, second one changed to failed too, so i tried a few more times until all of them are failed now, how can i make them ready again to finish the optimization

it already cost me a lot of money

Does anyone know? please help thanks!

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