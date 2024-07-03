MT4 EA to open at specific price a position based on a market order
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Hi guys, i'm looking for a MT4 EA that opens at specific price a position based on a market order with predefined SL and TP, like the image below.
The reason is simple. It is better for me to enter at market price when the price is reached, rather than placing limit orders that often do not open a position
What i imagine for the EA ( i'm not a programmer ) :
If you can build this EA, i will be very grateful.
Thank you in advanced.