Script Error while Using the Search Function in MT5
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When I use the search function in MT5, put "forex" then enter I get a message saying:
"An error has occurred in the script on this page.
Error: Unterminated string constant
Do you want to continue running scripts on this page?"
Ultimately, I can't access the content/service that I want because the results do not show up.
How to solve this?