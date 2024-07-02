Script Error while Using the Search Function in MT5

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When I use the search function in MT5, put "forex" then enter I get a message saying:

"An error has occurred in the script on this page.

Error: Unterminated string constant

Do you want to continue running scripts on this page?"

Ultimately, I can't access the content/service that I want because the results do not show up. 

How to solve this?

script error

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