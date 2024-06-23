Profiler results different. nothing changed.
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Is this normal? I have 2 images showing results from profiler. I pressed the history button inside the IDE/metaeditor. mt5 version 4410. but same thing occured in 4380.
all settings same, nothing changed in the code. I just pressed the button.
2nd. 12 hours later, no computer sleeping between. mt5 was NOT restarted.