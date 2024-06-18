Inconsistency in vectors and matrizes, workaround class and request to MQ
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Hello Forum.
There are these shiny new matrix and vector types that are basically classes just without the C in front. But then why can't I create an array of a matrizes to call the layers and weights of a neural net by index? Turns out you can:
This version works and when you run it in debugger it prints a few test numbers as it is supposed to. But you can't watch the values in the observation because it will just show "invalid array access". also when you type "arr[0]." there autocomplete shows no methods. Yet they work.
But if you wrap the matrix or vector type into a class you can use it as an array and observe it in debugger which makes vector and matrix operations so much easier to check.
This above code works AND I can have it show everything in observation.
Now when I type
arr[0]._mat.
MetaEditor should proceed to show the matrix type methods available. It doesn't. Yet they still work here.
What it shows:
What it should show: