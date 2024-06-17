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hi guys,
i am trying to find the signature of OKX request.
the screenshot is showing what i find, the last value in the screenshot is what i should find, and the value before it is what i am finding.
any help?
it says that hash256 should give raw binary code, after that we encode it on base64...
any help please?