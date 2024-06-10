Experts: AllTheUpsTheresAlwaysDowns

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AllTheUpsTheresAlwaysDowns:

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automate trading with advanced entry and breakeven conditions. It places buy and sell orders based on moving averages and manages trades with customizable settings for lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, and breakeven conditions. It is a strate forward trading style. 80 to 15 losses, where 50 wins are breakevens.

AllTheUpsTheresAlwaysDowns

Author: Jordan Hebron Francesco Adoptie

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