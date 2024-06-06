Why are VEMA type averages so little used on metatrader 5?
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Good morning
I am developing for my codes, all the smoothing for the moving averages.
So how do I say I'm head in the formulas
I don't have much to say about the averages SMA, EMA etc.
But here I am on the VEMA
The Volume Weighted Exponential Moving Average (VEMA) is a moving average that places more weight on recent data and high volume bars. This means that price fluctuations on high volume bars will have a greater impact on VEMA.
So "yes" it's a bit of a square average, especially when the acceleration occurs, but it's damn effective especially with the multi time frame
The orientation of these MM is done on the volumes, are very fast and relevant
here a bitcoin, VEMA 50 and 20 in time frame D1 seen in H4
the same VEMA seen on the S&P500 in H1
From what I could see with Google, they are quite popular on other trading platforms.
Are smoothings linked to the uses of a platform?
I found very few examples in codebase for example