Experts: Calculate Lot Size and Trailling Stop
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Calculate Lot Size and Trailling Stop:
This is a lesson on how to: 1. calculate the lot size in each order corresponding to the percentage of balance loss. 2. Trailling and count position buy and sell. The condition buy or sell base on Price action and moving average filter
Author: Dao Thanh Tan