Where/How to request Oanda retail open positions?
Where/How to request Oanda retail open positions? I've tried requesting this way; url= "https://api-fxpractice.oanda.com/v3/instruments/AUD_USD/positionBook" but I get result different results (see attached pic)
Files:
Orderbooklpositions.jpg 337 kb
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