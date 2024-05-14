Where/How to request Oanda retail open positions?

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Oanda Order bookWhere/How to request Oanda retail open positions?  I've tried requesting this way; url= "https://api-fxpractice.oanda.com/v3/instruments/AUD_USD/positionBook" but I get result different results (see attached pic)
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Orderbooklpositions.jpg  337 kb
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