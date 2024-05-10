Experts: Lession 1_ Bullish and Bearllish Candle Tick
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Lession 1_ Bullish and Bearllish Candle Tick:
This is a lesson on how to create a Bullish - Bearllish reversal trading method based on the Japanese candlestick pattern. Now we will refer to detail introduct about method:
Author: Dao Thanh Tan