Experts: Lession 1_ Bullish and Bearllish Candle Tick

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Lession 1_ Bullish and Bearllish Candle Tick:

This is a lesson on how to create a Bullish - Bearllish reversal trading method based on the Japanese candlestick pattern. Now we will refer to detail introduct about method:

Lession 1_ Bullish and Bearllish Candle Tick

Author: Dao Thanh Tan

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