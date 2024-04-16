Average True Range Trailing Stops Strategy by Sylvain Vervoort
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Copyrighted material from Stocks & Commodities Jun 2009
After the reveal of the ATR, which includes the calculation of the GAPS to pick the volatility, the happy Sylvain Vervoort discovered that taking an ATR volatility of 9 periods as a Trail, after there is a close out of the Trail, the chance is of a immediate reversal for or against the old trend. In other words, a reaction with everything or a confirmation of the closure, and if so, the two candlesticks of the new trend are coloured. This color calculus attempt shows the Big Picture.
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