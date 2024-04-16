ADX Welles Wilder Classic Version
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Hi, ADX is the powerfull popular indicator in the markets, from "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" Book by J. Welles Wilder Jr.
Knowing the ADX of all time charts gives you a good idea if there is a trend, and if it is starting or ending. Just read the combination. When this smooth indicator turns from the 45 mark at least a bullish or bearish correction is taking place.
Indicator is attached and the Source Code is below.
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