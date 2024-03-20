3D graph showing different color from 1D graph
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I do an optimization and the result is quite good, lots of parameter showing green color. But when I change to 3D graph most of the color is change to red color. Is there a condition that determine the color change between the 1d graph and 3D graph?
Here's the result of 1D graph
and here's what 3D graph showed me,