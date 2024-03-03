Libraries: Take Profit based on current profit
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Take Profit based on current profit:
Most EAs tend to close orders in take profit based on the distance in pips from the purchase price. However, this MQL4 code is based mainly on the current profit.
Author: Luca Cerquatelli