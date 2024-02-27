Experts: EquityProtector
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EquityProtector:
This Expert Advisor monitors the account equity and balance and closes all the trades and orders at the break of a custom drawdown limit. You'll never lose more than your daily threshold using this free tool.
Author: Leandro Norcini