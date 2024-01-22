Arrow placement on wrong candle
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I'm working on a custom indicator and want the arrow to be placed on the candle where the conditions are met, upon the close. I believe that this should be candle 1, however, the arrow is being placed one candle beyond the one where the conditions are met. Any thoughts on how to adjust my code so that it appears on the candle where conditions are met?