Arrow placement on wrong candle

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I'm working on a custom indicator and want the arrow to be placed on the candle where the conditions are met, upon the close.  I believe that this should be candle 1, however, the arrow is being placed one candle beyond the one where the conditions are met.  Any thoughts on how to adjust my code so that it appears on the candle where conditions are met?



//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_color1 0x0000FF
#property indicator_label1 "Sell"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_color2 0x008000
#property indicator_label2 "Buy"

#define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 1000
#define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50

//--- indicator buffers
double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];

input int Period1 = 10;
input int EMA = 10;
double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit
double High[];
double Low[];
double Close[];
double Open[];
int MA_handle;
double MA[];

void myAlert(string type, string message)
  {
   if(type == "print")
      Print(message);
   else if(type == "error")
     {
      Print(type+" | Reversal Setup @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message);
     }
   else if(type == "order")
     {
     }
   else if(type == "modify")
     {
     }
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {   
   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 242);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 241);
   //initialize myPoint
   myPoint = Point();
   if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)
     {
      myPoint *= 10;
     }
   MA_handle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, EMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   //--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   
   if(CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, High) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(High, true);
   if(CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Low) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true);
   if(CopyClose(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Close) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true);
   if(CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Open) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, MA) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA, true);
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK-1, rates_total-1-OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   
      
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(High[1+i] > High[2+i] //Candlestick High > Candlestick High
      && Low[1+i] > Low[2+i] //Candlestick Low > Candlestick Low
      && Close[1+i] < Open[1+i] //Candlestick Close < Candlestick Open
      && Close[1+i] < MA[i] //Candlestick Close < Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer1[i] = High[1]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 2
      if(Low[1+i] < Low[2+i] //Candlestick Low < Candlestick Low
      && High[1+i] < High[2+i] //Candlestick High < Candlestick High
      && Close[1+i] > Open[1+i] //Candlestick Close > Candlestick Open
      && Close[1+i] > MA[i] //Candlestick Close > Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer2[i] = Low[1]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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