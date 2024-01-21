Calculating open buy and sell trade profits separately for symbol
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Hi Everyone
If somebody would please be so kind to help a new guy out here:
I started learning to code about 4 months ago and the more I try and practice, the more I learn but I'm stuck at the moment and maybe I'm interpreting it wrong but
I want to get the total profit separately for Buy and Sell positions but no matter what I do, I keep getting only the first Position's information displayed.
I'm curious as to Where I'm going wrong as well as Why? if possible
The code I've got is as follows: and I will add the resulting image below as well if helps visually.
Thank you in advance