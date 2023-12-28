Receiving different backtesting results from two different machines. Same codebase and backtesting settings.
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Was trying to find out more information on backtesting approaches and some additional information on how to handle a condition where the same code is getting different backtesting results on two different machines. We've checked the backtesting settings etc but was looking for more insights into this and if anyone has any best practices they wouldn't mind sharing? Thank you
machine 1 -
Machine 2 -