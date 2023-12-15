Fibo based on yesterday high-low
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Hi guys,
I'm trying to understand one of Mladen fibo indicator calculations and plots.
So todays fibo lines are calculated by yesterday range in this simple way:
However, on the chart when I compare this calculation with manually drawn Fibo Retracement tool, I see different results: