Strategy tester shut down
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Hi, do anyone know what can be the cause of the strategy tester shutdown???
I was working on a code and i can no more test it. At the beginning i though the problem was with my code, and tried to test other ea., but same problem, nothing works. the strategy tester starts and stop alone.