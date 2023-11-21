[Bug Report] MT5 Strategy Tester GUI freezes while running test

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Version: 5.00 build 4070 — Issue: On the Strategy Tester window, the gui button (see Figure 1. below) freezes (sometimes they won't respond to mouse clicks, like the pause/resume button) while running test.

Guess the UI thread of the window is too busy rendering the chart visualization?

plz fix this... thanks


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