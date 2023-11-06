Does this can be called multi-strategy EA

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Hi,

I'd like to ask coder that has already implement a multi-strategy EA on their EA. I read an article about multi-currency multi-strategy EA from this link with this framework like the picture below.

From the picture above, what I understand is having 2 separate strategy and put it in an EA. I coded my strategy into 2 function separated in which the function is placed. If it's on OnInit() then the function is OnInitStrategyA and if it's on OnTick() then the name is OnTickStrategyA.

void OnInit() {
        OnInitStrategyA();
        OnInitStrategyB();
}

void OnTick() {
        OnTickStrategyA();
        OnTickStrategyB();
}

If I want to create a multi-strategy EA and do code above, can it be called multi-strategy EA or does multi-strategy EA does something different?

Creating a Multi-Currency Multi-System Expert Advisor
Creating a Multi-Currency Multi-System Expert Advisor
  • www.mql5.com
The article introduces a structure for an Expert Advisor that trades multiple symbols and uses several trading systems simultaneously. If you already identified the optimal input parameters for all your EAs and got good backtesting results for each of them separately, ask yourself what results you would get if testing all EAs simultaneously, with all your strategies put together.
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