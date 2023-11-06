Does this can be called multi-strategy EA
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Hi,
I'd like to ask coder that has already implement a multi-strategy EA on their EA. I read an article about multi-currency multi-strategy EA from this link with this framework like the picture below.
From the picture above, what I understand is having 2 separate strategy and put it in an EA. I coded my strategy into 2 function separated in which the function is placed. If it's on OnInit() then the function is OnInitStrategyA and if it's on OnTick() then the name is OnTickStrategyA.
If I want to create a multi-strategy EA and do code above, can it be called multi-strategy EA or does multi-strategy EA does something different?