Automated Trading Championship 2011: Sponsors about the automated trading
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In anticipation of the start of the Automated Trading Championship 2011, we have interviewed our sponsors about different aspects of automated trading.
Anna Serbinenko, Chris Reynolds and Rupert Kain have shared their opinions about the Championship, the current state and prospects of automated trading and the services that their companies provide to the traders who use Expert Advisors in their trading. We hope that it will be interesting to all traders to see how much weight brokers give to the future development of automated trading systems.
Anna Serbinenko (MIG Bank):
Automated trading is definitely the way to go. Each year, we observe more and more traders using automated trading, often as an auxiliary function. And over time, I see it becoming a standard tool rather than exception. On the other hand, I do not see it replacing the human element completely. I would say a balance will be established between the two approaches, and the split will remain stable for some time. I also believe we are presently close to this consensus.
Chris Reynolds (GO Markets):
Whilst EAs can be a great tool for setting the trading to perform exactly as you would like it, there has also been the growth of a number of EAs claiming to be the holy grail and promising almost guaranteed massive profits. Luckily most traders are sensible enough to know that this is not likely to be reality and they take these claims with a pinch of salt, but there are some traders who need to do more research before using some EAs with their hard earned cash based on the claims of sales websites. This championship will also help to educate new traders on the kind of strategies that do and do not work, meaning they can choose the right EA.
Rupert Kain (Vantage FX):
We will see a paradigm shift in the way Automated Trading is currently being utilised by the majority. Traders will begin to develop strategies that will take advantage of different market conditions. We believe we will see traders diversifying their trading over different strategies, timeframes, and currency pairs. This will require a more refined understanding of risk management, and will result in a much higher frequency of trading.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Sponsors about the Automated Trading Championship 2011.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.