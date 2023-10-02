Issue retrieving data

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Hi i have an issue retrieving data. The EA prints the valid figures requested in the print function yet when it comes to the EURUSD, the EA suddenly thinks the low, high, open and close are the same value. In the following picture you'll see the same thing as i've just described yet the candlestick is clearly a large one proving my point. The weird thing is, the values are printed correctly for other currency pairs. Not sure what the issue could be, i appreciate the help!



string symbol_loop[] = {"USDJPY", "EURUSD", "USDCAD", "GBPUSD"};
double




 symbol_points[];


datetime old_time;

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Include Files                                                                                        |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  On OnInit                                                                                            |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()
{

    
    // Initialize symbol_points array
    ArrayResize(symbol_points, ArraySize(symbol_loop));
        
    for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(symbol_loop); i++)
    {
        
        symbol_points[i] = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol_loop[i], SYMBOL_POINT); 
        
    }
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  On DeInit                                                                                            |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {


  }

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  OnTick                                                                                               |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()
{
   // Calculating current time
   datetime GMT = iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, 1);  
   // Check for new 15m candlestick
   if (GMT > old_time){
       old_time = GMT;        
       
   for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(symbol_loop); i++){
      
      
      //------------------------------------//
      // PRICE INFO                         //
      //------------------------------------//
           

      double Open = open(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i], 0); 
      double Close = close(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i], 0); 
      double High = high(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i], 0); 
      double Low = low(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i], 0); 
      double BodySize = NormalizeDouble(getBodySize(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i], 0), 1);
      double UpperWickSize = NormalizeDouble(getUpperWick(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i]), 1);
      double LowerWickSize = NormalizeDouble(getLowerWick(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i]), 1);
            
      //Previous CandleStick
            
      double PrevBodySize = NormalizeDouble(getPrevBodySize(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i], 1), 1);
      double PrevUpperWick = NormalizeDouble(getPrevUpperWick(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i]), 1);
      double PrevLowerWick = NormalizeDouble(getPrevLowerWick(symbol_loop[i], symbol_points[i]), 1);
            

      Print("Open Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", Open);
      Print("Close Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", Close);
      Print("High Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", High);
      Print("Low Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", Low);
      Print("BodySize Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", BodySize);
      Print("UpperWick Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", UpperWickSize);
      Print("LowerWick Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", LowerWickSize);
      Print("PrevBodySize Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", PrevBodySize);
      Print("PrevUpperWick Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", PrevUpperWick);
      Print("PrevLowerWick Price for ", symbol_loop[i], ": ", PrevLowerWick);

   }
   }
}



//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Price Action Neccessities                                                                            |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

double open(string symbol, double point, int shift)
{
    // Returns the open price of the current bar for the specified symbol
    return iOpen(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0);
}

double close(string symbol, double point, int shift)
{
    // Returns the close price of the current bar for the specified symbol
    return iClose(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0);
}

double high(string symbol, double point, int shift)
{
    // Returns the high price of the current bar for the specified symbol
    return iHigh(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0);
}

double low(string symbol, double point, int shift)
{
    // Returns the low price of the current bar for the specified symbol
    return iLow(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0);
}
double getBodySize(string symbol, double point, int shift)
{
    double openPrice = open(symbol, point, 0);
    double closePrice = close(symbol, point, 0);
    double body = MathAbs(closePrice - openPrice);
    return body / (point*10);
}

double getUpperWick(string symbol, double point)
{
    if (close(symbol, point, 0) > open(symbol, point, 0))
    {
        return NormalizeDouble((high(symbol, point, 0) - close(symbol, point, 0)) / (point * 10), 2);
    }
    else
    {
        return NormalizeDouble((high(symbol, point, 0) - open(symbol, point, 0)) / (point * 10), 2);
    }
}

double getLowerWick(string symbol, double point)
{
    if (close(symbol, point, 0) > open(symbol, point, 0))
    {
        return NormalizeDouble((open(symbol, point, 0) - low(symbol, point, 0)) / (point * 10), 2);
    }
    else
    {
        return NormalizeDouble((close(symbol, point, 0) - low(symbol, point, 0)) / (point * 10), 2);
    }
}

double getPrevBodySize(string symbol, double point, int shift)
{
    double openPrice = open(symbol, point, shift);
    double closePrice = close(symbol, point, shift);
    double body = MathAbs(closePrice - openPrice);
    return body / (point*10);
}

double getPrevUpperWick(string symbol, double point)
{
    if (close(symbol, point, 1) > open(symbol, point, 1))
    {
        return NormalizeDouble((high(symbol, point, 1) - close(symbol, point, 1)) / (point * 10), 2);
    }
    else
    {
        return NormalizeDouble((high(symbol, point, 1) - open(symbol, point, 1)) / (point * 10), 2);
    }
}

double getPrevLowerWick(string symbol, double point)
{
    if (close(symbol, point, 1) > open(symbol, point, 1))
    {
        return NormalizeDouble((open(symbol, point, 1) - low(symbol, point, 1)) / (point * 10), 2);
    }
    else
    {
        return NormalizeDouble((close(symbol, point, 1) - low(symbol, point, 1)) / (point * 10), 2);
    }
}

bool greenCandlestick(string symbol, double point)
{
    return (open(symbol, point, 0) < close(symbol, point, 0));
}

bool previousGreenCandlestick(string symbol, double point)
{
    return (open(symbol, point, 1) < close(symbol, point, 1));
}

double GetUpperWickSize(string symbol, double point)
{
    if (close(symbol, point, 0) > open(symbol, point, 0))
    {
        return NormalizeDouble(((high(symbol, point, 0) - close(symbol, point, 0)) / (point * 10)), 1);
    }
    else
    {
        return NormalizeDouble(((high(symbol, point, 0) - open(symbol, point, 0)) / (point * 10)), 1);
    }
}

double GetLowerWickSize(string symbol, double point)
{
    if (close(symbol, point, 0) > open(symbol, point, 0))
    {
        return NormalizeDouble(((open(symbol, point, 0) - low(symbol, point, 0)) / (point * 10)), 1);
    }
    else
    {
        return NormalizeDouble(((close(symbol, point, 0) - low(symbol, point, 0)) / (point * 10)), 1);
    }
}
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