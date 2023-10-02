Issue retrieving data
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Hi i have an issue retrieving data. The EA prints the valid figures requested in the print function yet when it comes to the EURUSD, the EA suddenly thinks the low, high, open and close are the same value. In the following picture you'll see the same thing as i've just described yet the candlestick is clearly a large one proving my point. The weird thing is, the values are printed correctly for other currency pairs. Not sure what the issue could be, i appreciate the help!