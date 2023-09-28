Line not showing in subwindow
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Gday, these lines aren't showing in the subwindows on the strategy tester.
ObjectCreate(0, "MyLine7", OBJ_HLINE, 1, 0, GLOB_MTF_RangeHighs[2]);
ObjectSetInteger(0, "MyLine8", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
The lines should be at 1.08624 & 1.08595