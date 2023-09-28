Line not showing in subwindow

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Gday, these lines aren't showing in the subwindows on the strategy tester.


ObjectCreate(0,      "MyLine7", OBJ_HLINE, 1, 0, GLOB_MTF_RangeHighs[2]);

ObjectSetInteger(0,  "MyLine7", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrYellow);
ObjectSetInteger(0,  "MyLine7", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
                  
ObjectCreate(0,      "MyLine8", OBJ_HLINE, 1, 0, GLOB_MTF_RangeLows[2]);
ObjectSetInteger(0,  "MyLine8", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrYellow);

ObjectSetInteger(0,  "MyLine8", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);

The lines should be at 1.08624 & 1.08595



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