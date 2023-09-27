How to use alone Standard LibraryPanels and DialogsCButton Internal event handlers？
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Look at the picture. I want to use them alone. Is there a single example ?
I do not want use them like:
How to use them? they all virtual function , and I rewrite them, those alway return true any time.