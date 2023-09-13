OrdersHistoryTotal() delay on changing history visibility in GUI
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is there a way to determine whether the process of toggling history visibility in GUI is complete and OrdersHistoryTotal() returns the value equal to what is visible in GUI? I need to do some calculations on the whole history at the beginning. Since I don't know what range of history is visible at the moment, I switch to All History via WinAPI, but it takes some time for this process to finalise and it happens asynchronously. I can delay the calculation for an arbitrary number of ms, but I'm looking for a more robust and elegant solution.