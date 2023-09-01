Closing positions - profit is biger befor, then after closing positions
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Hey, i have strange issue, when my tp is rising, acc equity also
Then when tp is reached im closing positions (both types, BUY and SELL)
And now when positions are closed, total profit is decreased as on attached pict:
so i know it is tester and generally logic should be ok, but i dont want to show users even in tester that some things like that has place.
So generaly tp reached -> positions are closed. It takes second and should be no so big difference in equity
Here is my logic for calculating tp:
Any ideas? :)