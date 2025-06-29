visual mode simulation vs non- visual mode simulation
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how come a line of my backtest has a profit x and a dd y....and when i run the single test the profit and dd is way different from the backtest line result?
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez, 2023.06.18 09:36
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21700
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21247
If an indicator checks for updates in only all or 1 rates, it gives errors: when in non visual mode, an indicator would only call OnCalculate when called in a CopyBuffer so if it is not accessed during some candle you could get an OnCalculate where rates_total==prev_calculated+3, for example. Also in non visual the backtest does only the open price tick for each candle, in visual it does open-high-low-close (only open for code, the other 3 for indicators), and indicators get updated in all ticks. In the example there are also other CopyBuffers that would miss data if they don't update 1 by 1 (and would have data from open only, instead of close, so that also changes even when going 1 by 1). In visual or live charts they usually work perfectly though.
You can test them with a simple EA like this one:
input string indicatorName = "NAME"; input int mainBuffer = 0; input int displace = 1; input int daysToPrint = 2; input int jump = 0; input bool only_hash = false; int handle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ union LongDouble { long long_value; double double_value; }; //int file=0; long hash; int OnInit() { hash = 0; //if (!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE)) // file=FileOpen("_NONVISUALTEST.txt", FILE_COMMON|FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI); handle = iCustom(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, indicatorName); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //if (!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE)) //{ // FileWrite(file, "\nHash: ", hash); // FileClose(file); //} //else Print("\nHash: ", hash); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime TimeStamp; int jumpCount=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(TimeStamp!=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0)) { TimeStamp=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); if (jumpCount<jump) { jumpCount++; return; } else { jumpCount=0; } double val[]; CopyBuffer(handle, mainBuffer, displace, daysToPrint, val); string to_print = ""; for (int j = 0; j < daysToPrint; j++) { LongDouble lb; lb.double_value = val[j]; hash = hash ^ lb.long_value; if (!only_hash) to_print += DoubleToString(val[j]) + " "; } if (!only_hash) { //if (!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE)) // FileWrite(file, to_print); //else Print(to_print); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
There are multiple indicators that have errors of this kind, but to be fair there is no way (that I know) to test an indicator in non visual mode by itself!
The tester works so by default, by design - MQ did so for the sake of efficiency.
You should read about #property tester_everytick_calculate and add it into your indicator source code. The tester will recalculate indicator on every tick automatically.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am having issues with my simulations, it happens visual mode my expert works as it should, but when I try non - visual mode, shows a lot of mistakes , my expert is a multiframe expert that looks for several timeframes from biggest to smallest with confirmations in several times. I don´t think it rewrites but I don't know what to do because in non-visual mode cannot be optimized. any advice would be useful, thanks
non visual mode
visual mode