Faulty Ichimoku indicator
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi everyone,
I'm looking for a solution regarding two different Ichimoku indicators build into MT4. One is called ichimoku kinko hyo and it's embedded into MT4 and not editable. The other one is open source that comes with MT4 and anyone can tweek it's code. The problem is that both of them behave differently and have different front end design (code).
My main issue is how to fix the Kumo (cloud) In one it's smooth and filled with colour, the other one (with code available) does not fill it up, even if you maximise thickness of the lines it will have pixelized and squarish corners.
Does anyone the solution to the problem described?
I need to make the one with open sours code work as there are other issues I want to solve. I would appreciate working ideas.