The CopyBuffer of this custom Indicator, doesn't seem to get it right. Why?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
Im using a custom indicator, it seems to be correct, it displays correctly, but, when using it in the EA, results are not as expected.
for example, I've said to the indicator to open an order, when the value of the indicator is smaller than 0, after this equal to 100 and after this smaller than 100, but it's not doing what I've asked.
Why?
as you see in the image, the order opens, when it has had a constant 100 over the last 3 periods.
How could I say to the indicator to do this in those time periods?