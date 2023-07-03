What is Deal Volume?

New comment
[Deleted]  

I want to sort symbols by Volume but Sort by Deal Volume is just sorting symbols alphabetically so I am wondering what may cause this on custom symbol?

What info may be missing? On what basis deal volume searches to sort ? Real Volume or Tick volume. If deal volume is last highest volume then on what time it is monitored? Last hour, Last minute, Last Day?

Creating and testing custom symbols in MetaTrader 5
Creating and testing custom symbols in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Creating custom symbols pushes the boundaries in the development of trading systems and financial market analysis. Now traders are able to plot charts and test trading strategies on an unlimited number of financial instruments.
New comment