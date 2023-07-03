What is Deal Volume?
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I want to sort symbols by Volume but Sort by Deal Volume is just sorting symbols alphabetically so I am wondering what may cause this on custom symbol?
What info may be missing? On what basis deal volume searches to sort ? Real Volume or Tick volume. If deal volume is last highest volume then on what time it is monitored? Last hour, Last minute, Last Day?