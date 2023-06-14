Profit in MT4 and MT5 terminals are gross or net?
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Hi community,
I want to know if the order or trade profit given by MQL are gross or net.
The docs say is the net profit: https://docs.mql4.com/trading/orderprofit
But when you download an statement, the profits are summarized and subtracted with total commissions to give the "Closed PnL":
Best,
Camilo.