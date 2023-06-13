'I need help' to modify a *Small* part of the indicator

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Here: ''Number of Bars barsToDraw" instead of starting from last price , it starts from an entered hour and minutes.


Example 16:04 -(***) how many bars it draws from this time or any other ! 

Or in the ''Custom candles by numbers.mq4 '' version it uses as a counter starting from the hour and minute = TimeOfAncoredBar but in this version you need to insert the bar counter!

I hope someone can help me. Thanks for your help!


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