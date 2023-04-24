Scripts: Multi_BuyLimitOrders & Multi_BuyStopOrders
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Multi_BuyLimitOrders & Multi_BuyStopOrders:
Multi buylimit and buystop orders are script files that enable traders to place multiple orders with ease. With just one command, traders can place multiple buylimit or buystop orders using either a target price or pips. By default, the pips value is set to 400, which means the trade will be placed 400 pips away from the current market price for a 5-digit broker. This setup includes stop-loss and take-profit levels, which can be adjusted based on the trader's preferences. Notably, these orders come with a level of flexibility that enables traders to fine-tune their trading strategies. For instance, a trader can opt to set the stop-loss level to zero if they do not use stop-loss.
Author: Daniel Opoku