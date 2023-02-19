Edit selectable , state , readonly

New comment
 

Hello . i got myself stuck in a very silly issue :

I've deployed a table with edits .

I do the following for each edit : 

  • readonly = true
  • selectable = false

On creation 

Then when i update the table i've got some cells that represent switches with the "Windings" font . 

The initial idea was to have them always with a check mark in the edit as text and toggle the color of the text to match the background for on - off.

I discovered there is a ghost of the text however when double clicking the edit .

😋

So my initial thought was , set selected to false , state to false .

But no bueno . The obvious solution is to remove the text when the "switch" is off , and i'll do that but i'm curious , how do we bust the ghost ?

Thank you

New comment