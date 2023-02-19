Edit selectable , state , readonly
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Hello . i got myself stuck in a very silly issue :
I've deployed a table with edits .
I do the following for each edit :
On creation
Then when i update the table i've got some cells that represent switches with the "Windings" font .
The initial idea was to have them always with a check mark in the edit as text and toggle the color of the text to match the background for on - off.
I discovered there is a ghost of the text however when double clicking the edit .
😋
So my initial thought was , set selected to false , state to false .
But no bueno . The obvious solution is to remove the text when the "switch" is off , and i'll do that but i'm curious , how do we bust the ghost ?
Thank you