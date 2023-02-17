all moving averages color grayed out!
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hi guys
i got bit weird issue with my MT4 recently,
no matter what color i chose, all of my Moving averages turn Gray!
wondering beside reinstalling the MT4 is there anyway to fix this or why its happened in first place!