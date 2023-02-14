Let's discuss book "The Book Of Satoshi: The Collected Writings of Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto"

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The Book Of Satoshi: The Collected Writings of Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
Have you, like the rest of the world, speculated as to the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, anonymous creator of Bitcoin?
The world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin went online in 2009 and has since revolutionized our concepts of currency and money. Not supported by any government or central bank, completely electronic, Bitcoin is a virtual currency based on advanced cryptographic systems.
Like the currency he created, the identity of Bitcoin’s creator Satoshi Nakamoto is virtual, existing only online. The Nakamoto persona, which may represent an individual or a group, exists only in the online publications that introduced and explained