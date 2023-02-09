Let's discuss book "MQL5 - How to Understand Markets using Algorithms: Learn to program automatic trading strategies in just 20 days"

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MQL5 - How to Understand Markets using Algorithms: Learn to program automatic trading strategies in just 20 days to face professionally the markets ... scratch and lack specific computer skills
If you already use high-potential trading strategies, you should know that you are not the only one who, when faced with the impossibility of automating them, was forced to abandon the idea due to a lack of knowledge about how to deal with it.
The solution is contained within this book, which embodies software coding experience applied to the trading world and represents an educational path capable of training true professional algorithmic traders from the ground up.
Today, anyone can code a trading system if they follow a method and apply it with patience and consistency.
This book does not include the standard programming language instructions.
It is a unique method that through practice, teaches you to design a strategy and translate it into code efficiently and effectively. Never again you will have to depend on someone to give you pre-packaged signals and/or strategies. You will no longer be a victim of the optical illusions represented into the charts or of miraculous indicators. You will be autonomous in assessing whether a strategy is truly robust. You will be able designing strategies for other traders, starting collaborations or business. You will learn the secrets about designing market analysis methods by researching repetitive patterns, to be profitably-exploited, just like successful traders do. You will use algorithms to infallibly manage the risk in every operation. Above all you will know a series of proven trade tricks, through which you will be able to create a profitable automatic strategies portfolio.
A book that should be read all the way through because it contains some valuable information that is hard to come by elsewhere.