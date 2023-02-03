Let's discuss book "Trading Systems: How To Outperform Markets Using Algorithmic Systems"

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Trading Systems: How To Outperform Markets Using Algorithmic Systems
The book, that you are about to read is a research document describing the complicated processes involved in ensuring robust and stable systematic trading algorithms used in trading Forex, Futures, and Portfolios of financial products.