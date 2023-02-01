Let's discuss book "The Almanac of Foreign Exchange: 2020–30: Your guide to earning profits (and avoiding losses) from trading the twenty most liquid currencies"

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The Almanac of Foreign Exchange: 2020–30: Your guide to earning profits (and avoiding losses) from trading the twenty most liquid currencies
A cutting-edge guide to the foreign exchange markets.
This book has been updated for 2022 under the title "The Almanac of Foreign Exchange: 2022-32: Your guide to earning profits (and avoiding losses) from trading the twenty most liquid currencies"
The Swedish krona gained 14% against the US dollar over 2020 while the Brazilian real lost 23%. This book explains why neither of these currencies will repeat these runs any time soon.
There are trillions of dollars of foreign exchange futures and options to choose from.
It is a challenge to find the currency that best rewards your savings. Dr. David J. Howden takes the reader on a whirlwind tour of the most widely traded currencies over the past century. Using past trends and cycles, this almanac provides a roadmap of the next decade of forex returns.
Dr. Howden´s method is simple and intuitive—and it works.