Let's discuss book "MQL5 PROGRAMMING: Automated Trading Algorithms Language"

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MQL5 PROGRAMMING: Automated Trading Algorithms Language
MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) is a programming language for developing trading robots, technical indicators, scripts, and function libraries for use on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Such applications significantly enhance traders' abilities when performing operations in the Forex market.The software uses a proprietary scripting language, MQL4/MQL5, which enables traders to develop Expert Advisors, custom indicators and scripts. MetaTrader's popularity largely stems from its support of algorithmic trading.
FACT: Bot trading is fully legal in cryptocurrency and the stock market (although only certain brokers allow it). With that said, anything that would be illegal under normal circumstances is illegal in cryptocurrency trading.While most forex robots do 'work' in the sense that they are programmed to automatically carry out trades, unfortunately, they are not foolproof so they cannot provide any guarantee of long-term profits. At best, they are a useful tool which can be used by forex traders to help make informed trading decisions.
Trading bots can be profitable provided you have the expertise to configure it well so that it can use trading opportunities to its advantage and yield high profits. While there are many crypto trading bots in the market that you could try using, not all are reliable or efficient.How much money can a trading bot make?Instead of only making less than $10 a day, you could be making $20. If you factor in the price you pay for using the bot, your net profits for trading may not amount to that much. Haasonline, for example, charges 0.28 BTC (around $175) for three months so you need to consider the maths.