Indicator Buffers Doubles Arrows at every new each bar
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Hi Everyone.
I am coding an indicator to work on offline renko charts. It shows arrows when certain criteria met. When I run it at first no problem. But after created new renko bar, arrows are doubled and when I check data field on chart I see it is filled the buffers with previous bars data.
What is the problem? Code is below , thanks in advance