New symbol details pages available in Quotes
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The Quotes section provides new information pages for each symbol, displaying the details of the relevant financial instrument. The details can be accessed by clicking on the symbol line or block in the Market Watch, Currencies, Metals and other subsections.
Each symbol page provides the following information:
Visit Quotes and evaluate the new MQL5.community features.