How to avoid dragging lines behind the dialog / window

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Dear mql coders,

   how could I avoid dragging lines behind the dialog / window ?

1) I do not want to move or drag accidentally the stop loss or take profit behind the CDialog.

2) I do not want to move or drag accidentally the object (line in green)  behind the CDialog.


The line in green was created using the following settings  among others settings that are not interesting for this case:

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,true);


ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);


ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER, -1);
Thanks !
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