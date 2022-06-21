Visualizing deal history on the chart for each EA (hedge mode)
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Hi,
I'm running several strategies on the same symbol on MT5 (hedge). Is there a way I can visualize on the chart the deal history for each magic number?
If no, I thought of creating an Indicator to plot "manually" the objects to create the entry point, the exit point and the line connecting them.
The mess: