Selecting CSV column for walk forward optimization
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hello, I'm new on reading files through mql5 and i don't think my code is working as intended. my purpose on why I need to read csv file is that I'm trying to walk forward test my system without optimization. gathering multiple csv and comparing them to get the optimal parameters that I will use for my EA when back testing so it will get optimal parameters every time. I've created steps on how this code will run so that I will not be confused later on.
first I gathered manual optimization csv files and placed in a folder
Check the current date and if the current date is not yet optimized, get the optimal parameters using the optimization files.
if optimization files are insufficient or out of date stop the back test.
if were in the GetOptimalParameters Function
First, Read the 5 files
Second, Select The Column that contains the parameters in csv file.
Third, place it in Array
int OptimizationParameters[parametercount]// parametercount: count all of the parameters on csv
Forth, find the optimal Value using frequency distribution
Fifth, place the result as the latest input for the EA
Sixth, exit the function
I will update this thread and add code once I learn more about reading files and using different code to implement my idea.
if you have any suggestion or idea on how to read csv files, you can comment here. it will help me a lot!!